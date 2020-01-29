KickToken Price Up 47.2% Over Last Week (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 18% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. KickToken has a market capitalization of $54.35 million and approximately $50,101.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KickToken token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, ABCC, KuCoin and ProBit Exchange. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 47.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00036403 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $526.71 or 0.05619640 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00025307 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00128017 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00016629 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00033685 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002885 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 658,182,617,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 658,048,110,658 tokens. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, P2PB2B, Dcoin, YoBit, Exmo, Gate.io, OOOBTC, Livecoin, CoinBene, KuCoin, ProBit Exchange, HitBTC, Mercatox, TOKOK, COSS, Bilaxy, Coinsbit and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

