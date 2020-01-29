Kimball Electronics (KE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $313.39 million for the quarter. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 9.01%.

NASDAQ:KE opened at $17.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $434.44 million, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.14. Kimball Electronics has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.49.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KE shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimball Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Kimball Electronics Company Profile

Kimball Electronics, Inc, a contract electronic manufacturing services company, engages in producing various electronics for the automotive, medical, industrial, and public safety end markets. The company's engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services include design services and support, supply chain services and support, and rapid prototyping and product introduction support services, as well as product design, and process validation and qualification services.

