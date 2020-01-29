Kin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 29th. In the last week, Kin has traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar. Kin has a market capitalization of $4.06 million and approximately $51,560.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Stellarport, OTCBTC and Allbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kin Profile

Kin was first traded on May 25th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,214,839,705,290 tokens. The official website for Kin is kinecosystem.org. Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation. Kin’s official message board is medium.com/kinfoundation. The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kin Token Trading

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Allbit, Stellarport, DDEX, HitBTC, YoBit, CoinFalcon, OTCBTC, Mercatox, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

