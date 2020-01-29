Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC reduced its position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 42,722 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan accounts for approximately 3.9% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 7.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,811,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $202,204,000 after purchasing an additional 650,900 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 9,232,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $190,286,000 after buying an additional 653,960 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,470,654 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,867,000 after buying an additional 72,814 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,530,381 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,418,000 after buying an additional 94,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,660,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $137,265,000 after buying an additional 299,790 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Fayez Sarofim purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.10 per share, with a total value of $4,020,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,373,127 shares in the company, valued at $590,399,852.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.74 per share, with a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 243,079,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,798,389,251.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,159,624 shares of company stock valued at $23,136,827. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 312,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,698,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.50. Kinder Morgan Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 105.26%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMI. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

