Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Short Interest Update

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 31st total of 1,400,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 277,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNSA. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,002. The company has a market cap of $827.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.53 and a beta of -0.95. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.23. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 9,427 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 29.85% of the company’s stock.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

