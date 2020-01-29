Kkr Upstream Associates Llc Sells 750,000 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) Stock

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) major shareholder Kkr Upstream Associates Llc sold 750,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $11,100,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

KRP stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $15.18. 203,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,614. Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $360.09 million, a PE ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89.

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.80). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a positive return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 26.36%. The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimbell Royalty Partners LP will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.01%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -840.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 45.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $13,333,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $195,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 13.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,293 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 6,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 14.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,793 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 7.8 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.4 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.