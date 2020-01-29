Klimatas Market Cap Reaches $18,385.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000271 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex. Klimatas has a total market cap of $18,385.00 and $2,056.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Klimatas has traded up 61.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010724 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00096300 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00037083 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 38% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000958 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (KTS) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2019. Klimatas' total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Klimatas Coin Trading

Klimatas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

