Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.03. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.15 EPS.

Shares of KNX traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. 79,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,646,611. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.03.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KNX. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.08.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

