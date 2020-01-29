Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.35-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.37. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.15 EPS.

KNX stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 79,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,611. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $39.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

