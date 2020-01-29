Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.00-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.04. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.00-2.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Friday, December 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $30.00 price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.08.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Shares of KNX traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.46. The stock had a trading volume of 79,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,611. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $39.37.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.