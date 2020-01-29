Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Updates Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.35-0.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.00-2.15 EPS.

Shares of KNX stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.46. The company had a trading volume of 79,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,611. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.87. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $27.03 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.78 and a 200 day moving average of $36.03.

KNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.08.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

