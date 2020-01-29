Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Short Interest Down 8.9% in January

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,550,000 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 725,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.6 days.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $462,484.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $179,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,076.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Knowles alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Knowles in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Knowles in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KN traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.24. 387,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,518. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a 200 day moving average of $20.74. Knowles has a twelve month low of $14.97 and a twelve month high of $22.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KN. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 target price on Knowles and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.