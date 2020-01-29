Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

KOD has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $33.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.71.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,098. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26. Kodiak Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.33).

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,902,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.47 per share, for a total transaction of $122,633,093.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,000.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

