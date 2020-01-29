Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $72.72 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00006640 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Crex24, BarterDEX and Bitbns. During the last seven days, Komodo has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $72.72 million and $2.26 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00676128 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00123045 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00119608 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000466 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002824 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 79.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000947 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001315 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 118,111,545 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Komodo Coin Trading

Komodo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bitbns, BarterDEX, Upbit, CoinExchange, HitBTC, Bittrex, Crex24 and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

