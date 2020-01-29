Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) Announces $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1645 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th.

NYSEARCA KCCB traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.00. 13 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227. Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $41.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.84.

Dividend History for Kraneshares CCBS China Corporate High Yield Bond USD Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCB)

