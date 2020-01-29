K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

K&S (OTCMKTS:KPLUF) was upgraded by analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group lowered K&S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th.

Get K&S alerts:

KPLUF stock opened at $11.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.22. K&S has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $21.13.

About K&S

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells potash, magnesium, and salt products worldwide. Its Potash and Magnesium Products segment produces and markets mineral fertilizers, such as potassium chloride for various crops, including cereals, corn, rice, and soy beans; fertilizer specialties for rapeseeds, potatoes, citrus fruits, vines, and vegetables; potassium and magnesium products for industrial applications; and a range of products for use in pharmaceutical, cosmetics, food processing, and animal feed industries.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for K&S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K&S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.