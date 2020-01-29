Kuai Token Price Reaches $0.14 on Major Exchanges (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kuai Token token can now be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00001533 BTC on popular exchanges including DragonEX and YunEx. Kuai Token has a total market capitalization of $1.43 million and $5.13 million worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kuai Token Profile

Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,974,071 tokens. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com.

Buying and Selling Kuai Token

Kuai Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and YunEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

