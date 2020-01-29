KZ Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $178.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 29th. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $27,218.00 and $178.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KZ Cash has traded up 10.6% against the dollar. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0174 or 0.00000186 BTC on major exchanges including BitBay and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polis (POLIS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About KZ Cash

KZC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz. KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz.

KZ Cash Coin Trading

KZ Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and BitBay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

