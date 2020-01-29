La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Short Interest Update

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a drop of 8.3% from the December 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, with a total value of $4,990,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang acquired 2,971,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $20,801,774.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 3,974,682 shares of company stock worth $25,816,464. Corporate insiders own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 27.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 25.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 127.1% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth about $1,120,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LJPC traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.88. 568,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,347. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.36. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.05.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 715.11% and a negative net margin of 683.88%. The business had revenue of $5.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LJPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

