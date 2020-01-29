Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Short Interest Update

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,700 shares, a decrease of 5.4% from the December 31st total of 783,800 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 107,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lakeland Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

LBAI stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.60. 2,692 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,125. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.09 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

