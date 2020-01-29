Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt decreased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $194,039,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Lam Research by 355.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 577,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $133,351,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $100,687,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its position in Lam Research by 401.9% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 442,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,199,000 after buying an additional 354,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,392,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,140,039,000 after acquiring an additional 248,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lam Research from $284.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura upped their price target on Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $281.05.

LRCX stock opened at $301.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $295.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.43. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $316.73. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.37, for a total value of $556,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,763 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.