Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.19, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 22.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research updated its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to 4.15-4.95 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $4.15-4.95 EPS.

LRCX stock traded down $3.47 on Wednesday, reaching $298.22. 1,807,196 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,535,547. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Lam Research has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $316.73. The company has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Get Lam Research alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

LRCX has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Lam Research from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.05.

In other news, SVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.75, for a total value of $435,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $684,003.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,759 shares of company stock worth $14,449,763. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.