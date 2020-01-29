Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) updated its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.15-4.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.58 billion.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Lam Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $313.00 price target (up previously from $261.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $281.05.

NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $298.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,193. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $295.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.43. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $163.60 and a twelve month high of $316.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sarah A. O’dowd sold 3,831 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.80, for a total transaction of $1,102,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,449,763 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

