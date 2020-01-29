Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.97 million.Landstar System also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.10-1.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSTR. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on Landstar System and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.15.

Shares of LSTR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.35. 301,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,589. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $120.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.23.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $994.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 33.90%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Landstar System will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.97%.

In other Landstar System news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,797,520.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,063.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

