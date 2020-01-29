Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.10-1.20 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $915-965 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $938.07 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,586. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.64 and a 200-day moving average of $112.20. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.97%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens set a $129.00 price target on shares of Landstar System and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen reissued a hold rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Landstar System in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Landstar System from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.15.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $825,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

