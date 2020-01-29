Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Landstar System had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $994.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Landstar System updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.10-1.20 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

LSTR traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,589. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.23. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.97 and a 12 month high of $120.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LSTR. BidaskClub cut shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Landstar System from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Stephens set a $129.00 price objective on Landstar System and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.15.

In other Landstar System news, Director Diana M. Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $825,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,063.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.23, for a total value of $586,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,797,520.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

