Lapides Asset Management LLC Acquires 111,700 Shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO) by 291.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 111,700 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of TiVo worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TIVO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of TiVo in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Havens Advisors LLC bought a new position in TiVo in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TiVo in the third quarter worth $87,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in TiVo by 262.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of TiVo during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TIVO. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of TiVo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial lowered shares of TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. TiVo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

NASDAQ:TIVO traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $7.73. 54,948 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,149,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. TiVo Corp has a 52 week low of $6.61 and a 52 week high of $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.87.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $158.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TiVo Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

