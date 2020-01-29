Lapides Asset Management LLC Acquires 21,100 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,100 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned 0.35% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 19,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $260,000. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DFIN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.22. The stock had a trading volume of 5,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,748. Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $17.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.15. The stock has a market cap of $324.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $195.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz bought 284,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $2,823,099.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Leib bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.33.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The Company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions through its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms to serve their regulatory and compliance needs.

