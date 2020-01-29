Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,891,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $958,494,000 after purchasing an additional 54,291 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Celanese by 1.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,821,000 after buying an additional 13,446 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Celanese by 54.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 556,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,077,000 after acquiring an additional 197,107 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 27.4% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 452,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,322,000 after acquiring an additional 97,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Celanese by 2.9% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 441,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,938,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.31. 15,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,673. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $128.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Celanese from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.59.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

