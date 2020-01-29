Lapides Asset Management LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Lapides Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,314,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of FMC by 6.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 212,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,659,000 after buying an additional 13,494 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC during the second quarter valued at about $505,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in FMC by 6.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,225,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.34. The company had a trading volume of 26,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.07. FMC Corp has a 1 year low of $70.62 and a 1 year high of $101.95.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.47 million. FMC had a return on equity of 27.94% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 27.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on FMC from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on FMC from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.47.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 312,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.76, for a total value of $30,828,526.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total value of $334,284.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,925 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,273 shares of company stock valued at $33,559,428. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.