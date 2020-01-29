Lapides Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

Lapides Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Stamps.com worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STMP. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stamps.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stamps.com during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.60. 162,670 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,382. Stamps.com Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.54 and a twelve month high of $207.25. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.16.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $136.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mohan P. Ananda sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $86,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STMP shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BidaskClub cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

