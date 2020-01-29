Lapides Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Lapides Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,740,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,043,000 after buying an additional 120,840 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,142,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,710,000 after buying an additional 107,339 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 997,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,942,000 after buying an additional 6,040 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 3,925.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 673,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,906,000 after buying an additional 656,802 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 528,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,812,000 after buying an additional 64,590 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTEK traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,796. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $90.63.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $640.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cfra downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $266,514.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,186. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $1,398,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,393 shares in the company, valued at $6,679,039.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,879 shares of company stock worth $4,624,314. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

