Lapides Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 68,300 Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE)

Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Adtalem Global Education at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 389,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

ATGE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Adtalem Global Education presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $35.20. 10,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,609. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.81. Adtalem Global Education Inc has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $51.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $254.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.66 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 9.84%. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Holland Katherine Alice Boden bought 2,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.99 per share, with a total value of $63,980.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,580.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael O. Randolfi bought 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,975.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides educational services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, and Technology and Business. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides a pre-licensure bachelor's degree in nursing at 21 campus locations and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through its online platform; and operates medical and veterinary schools, including American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine, Ross University School of Medicine, and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adtalem Global Education Inc (NYSE:ATGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.