Lapides Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)

Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) by 99.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 132,000 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Synchronoss Technologies worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter worth about $92,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 30.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Synchronoss Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Glenn Lurie bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.15 per share, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 8,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,002. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $259.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 0.46. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.72 and a 52-week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The software maker reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $52.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.50 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 66.53% and a negative return on equity of 99.39%. The business’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of things platforms, products, and solutions worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based sync, backup, storage and content engagement capabilities, broadband connectivity solutions, analytics, white label messaging, and identity/access management that enable communications service providers, cable operators/multi-services operators, original equipment manufacturers with embedded connectivity, and multi-channel retailers, as well as other customers to accelerate and monetize value-add services for secure and broadband networks and connected devices.

