Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 17,200 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Lapides Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 17,200 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at $27,825,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 154.4% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,543,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,571 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,988.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,050,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,001 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $12,960,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 612.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,454,000 after purchasing an additional 670,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 60,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,761,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.95. Nuance Communications Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $471.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $205,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,884 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,674.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 12,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $225,602.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,138.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nuance Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

