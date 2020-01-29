Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 51,300 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (NYSE:PBH) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,300 shares during the period. Prestige Consumer Healthcare accounts for about 1.4% of Lapides Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lapides Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Prestige Consumer Healthcare worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.14. 232,743 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.07. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 12.68% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $238.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare and household cleaning products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: North American OTC Healthcare, International OTC Healthcare, and Household Cleaning.

