Lapides Asset Management LLC Sells 5,200 Shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in WPP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 17.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter worth about $968,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 7.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on WPP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of WPP traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.04. 86,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,922. Wpp Plc has a fifty-two week low of $50.91 and a fifty-two week high of $70.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.92 and a 200-day moving average of $62.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 1.02.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

