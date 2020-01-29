Lapides Asset Management LLC Trims Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Lapides Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,800 shares during the quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 21,750 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in TEGNA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 282,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter worth about $3,418,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 159,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 43,130 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 828,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 325,707 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of TEGNA in a report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of TEGNA to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

NYSE:TGNA traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $17.08. 154,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,644. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.59.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. TEGNA had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $551.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

