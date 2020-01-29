Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,840,000 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the December 31st total of 42,420,000 shares. Approximately 21.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of LPI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.81. 4,433,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.90 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.79. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.55.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $193.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. Laredo Petroleum had a return on equity of 14.25% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Laredo Petroleum will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.09.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at $80,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

