Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.79 Per Share

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.79 per share by the casino operator on Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

Las Vegas Sands has a payout ratio of 95.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to earn $3.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.2%.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.70. 5,864,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,636,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $51.17 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

