Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 37.04%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

NYSE:LVS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 5,872,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,636,916. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $51.17 and a one year high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its 200-day moving average is $61.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

