Laszlo Kopits Sells 100,000 Shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $4,065,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 80,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,991.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. Datadog has a 1-year low of $27.55 and a 1-year high of $44.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.23.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Datadog from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.80.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Datadog in the 4th quarter worth $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.