Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 36.72% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

LAUR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laureate Education from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Laureate Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Laureate Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

Laureate Education stock opened at $20.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.22. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $20.90.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $773.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.12 million. Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a net margin of 28.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 3,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $58,105.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $286,812.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Juan Jose Hurtado sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,796.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,358 shares of company stock valued at $2,881,514 in the last 90 days. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Laureate Education in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education during the 3rd quarter valued at $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.97% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.