Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) Given a C$3.64 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) received a C$3.64 price objective from National Bank Financial in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on LMC. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Leagold Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cormark downgraded shares of Leagold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$6.25 to C$2.70 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Get Leagold Mining alerts:

TSE:LMC traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.54. The company had a trading volume of 216,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,799. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.14. Leagold Mining has a 52 week low of C$1.41 and a 52 week high of C$3.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.60.

Leagold Mining (TSE:LMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$160.65 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Leagold Mining will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Leagold Mining

Leagold Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition of gold mining properties and other development projects in Latin America. It holds interest in the Los Filos Mine located in Guerrero State, Mexico. The company was formerly known as HTI Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Leagold Mining Corporation in August 2016.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Leagold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leagold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.