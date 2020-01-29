Lear (NYSE:LEA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.64 EPS

Lear (NYSE:LEA) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.64, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 4.21%. Lear’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.05 EPS. Lear updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,199. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.49. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $105.10 and a fifty-two week high of $159.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lear from $161.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Lear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.71.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

