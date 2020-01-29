Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,399 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 3.6% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 206,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $25,746,694.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,068 shares of company stock valued at $36,936,806 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG opened at $126.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average is $121.30. Procter & Gamble Co has a fifty-two week low of $92.97 and a fifty-two week high of $127.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.57, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

