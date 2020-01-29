Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.36.

LM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legg Mason in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Legg Mason in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Legg Mason from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

Get Legg Mason alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Legg Mason by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 169,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after buying an additional 84,969 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 231.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 27,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 19,400 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Legg Mason by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 32,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LM traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.83. 25,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,505. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.46. Legg Mason has a 12 month low of $26.36 and a 12 month high of $40.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200-day moving average of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Legg Mason had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Legg Mason’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Legg Mason will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Legg Mason’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

About Legg Mason

Legg Mason, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.