Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) Stock Position Boosted by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Inc. (NYSE:LEG) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,894 shares during the period. Leggett & Platt accounts for 1.8% of Dearborn Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Dearborn Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of Leggett & Platt worth $35,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,550,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,806,000 after buying an additional 1,882,237 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,430,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,955,000 after buying an additional 48,402 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,251,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,244,000 after buying an additional 8,484 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,191,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,791,000 after buying an additional 105,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Leggett & Platt by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 750,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,815,000 after buying an additional 128,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph W. Mcclanathan sold 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $241,021.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,394,679.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Russell J. Iorio sold 6,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $369,612.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,168.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,680 shares of company stock valued at $3,328,399. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEG opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average of $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.52%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. CJS Securities lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

