LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) by 108.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 60.9% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 280,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,083 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 178,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,307,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SHYG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,733. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.35. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.72 and a 1 year high of $47.47.

