LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 52,180 Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 52,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FTB Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PEAK traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 38,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,006. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $28.86 and a 12 month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.